UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,044,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

