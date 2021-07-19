UBS Group AG Purchases 3,966 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 426.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Shares of LABU opened at $58.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $185.61.

