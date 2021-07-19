UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

OEC stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

