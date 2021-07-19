UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €96.52 ($113.55) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

