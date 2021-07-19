UBS Group Reiterates GBX 5,100 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,931 ($77.49) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,080.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

