UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ALFVY opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

