UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.
ALFVY opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
