UBS Group Reiterates “SEK 185” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

