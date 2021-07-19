Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UEHPY. began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY remained flat at $$16.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

