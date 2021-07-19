Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust direct-to-consumer or DTC business. This was evident in its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein DTC revenues jumped on the back of solid store and e-commerce sales. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The upbeat performance highlights the company’s improved operating model and investments that helped meet strong demand. Encouraged by the strong quarterly performance, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2021. We note that the company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price.”

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.