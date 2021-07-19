Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.93 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,977.91 or 1.24208765 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $6,769.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.47 or 0.00766831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

