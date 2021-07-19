United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy Sells 11,193 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $290,794.14.

On Monday, June 28th, Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $16,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

