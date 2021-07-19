United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 179.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $306.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

