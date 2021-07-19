United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $38,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

