Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.