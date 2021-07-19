Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $201,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

