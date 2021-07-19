V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 62,389 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 62,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $6,156,546.52.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 497.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

