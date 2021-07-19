Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz Sells 376,951 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 376,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.06.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $308.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.62 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.89. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,995,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

