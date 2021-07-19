Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Vale by 129.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 99.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 469,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,383,586. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

