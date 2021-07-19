Validity (VAL) Tops One Day Volume of $76,112.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $76,112.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00008080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00222791 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,353,932 coins and its circulating supply is 4,352,253 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

