VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $50,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $33.33. 875,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.