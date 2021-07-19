VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,408 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. 230,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

