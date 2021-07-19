Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $67,395,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,358,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,793. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

