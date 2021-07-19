Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 351,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,724,000 after buying an additional 152,331 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $222.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.90 and a fifty-two week high of $226.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

