Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $15.55 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Venus has a market capitalization of $161.95 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.55 or 0.00049914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,206.12 or 1.00167062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003155 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414,789 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.