Veritable L.P. Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.50.

CRL opened at $384.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $386.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

