Veritable L.P. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 50,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.63 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

