Veritable L.P. Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $72.04 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.61.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

