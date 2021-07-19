Veritable L.P. Sells 111 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.