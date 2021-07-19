Veritable L.P. Takes $213,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $49.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

