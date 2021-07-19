Veritable L.P. Takes $225,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $149.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $149.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

