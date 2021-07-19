Veritable L.P. Takes $92,000 Position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CANG. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANG opened at $4.67 on Monday. Cango Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $699.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

