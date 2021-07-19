Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $196.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

