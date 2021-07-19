Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $3,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veritex by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,178,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

