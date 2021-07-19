Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Shares of VERI opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

