Vertcoin Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $26.55 million and $190,990.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,687.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.82 or 0.05926937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.01355249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00368915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00136090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00623259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00387941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00300177 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,956,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

