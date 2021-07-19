Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Down 7.9%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 4,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 150,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $854.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

