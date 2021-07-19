Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $534,100.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vicor stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

