Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Major Shareholder Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,847.18. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vicor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,402,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vicor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

