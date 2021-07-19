Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vicor worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $105.61 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.31.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,965 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,434. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

