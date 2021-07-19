VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,534. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

