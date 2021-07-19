VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,534. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.