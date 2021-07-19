Vidulum (VDL) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $108,673.34 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

