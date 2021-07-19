ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 224.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 113,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ViewRay by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,411 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,658,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

