VIG Trading Down 13.3% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $715,480.94 and approximately $1,458.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,658,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

