Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $244.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $476.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

