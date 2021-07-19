VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $24.41 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00072644 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,821,804 coins and its circulating supply is 485,250,694 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

