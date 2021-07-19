Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

