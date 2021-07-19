Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.27).

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

VOD opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.52) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a PE ratio of 388.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

