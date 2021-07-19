Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

VOW3 opened at €207.65 ($244.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €219.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

