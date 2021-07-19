Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $238,298.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00005743 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $238,298.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.00774162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.