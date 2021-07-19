W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 45,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 220 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $5,651.80.

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

